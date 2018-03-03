BBC Sport - World Indoor Championships: GB's CJ Ujah disqualified in 60m semi-finals, Chris Coleman qualifies quickest
Ujah disqualified as Coleman bosses 60m semi-finals
Watch a round-up of the men's 60m semi-finals as Great Britain's CJ Ujah is disqualified for a false start at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
