BBC Sport - World Indoor Championships: GB's CJ Ujah disqualified in 60m semi-finals, Chris Coleman qualifies quickest

Ujah disqualified as Coleman bosses 60m semi-finals

Watch a round-up of the men's 60m semi-finals as Great Britain's CJ Ujah is disqualified for a false start at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

WATCH MORE: First global title a 'breakthrough moment' - Johnson-Thompson

World Indoor Athletics Championships: BBC TV, radio & online coverage times plus key events

Top videos

Video

Ujah disqualified as Coleman bosses 60m semi-finals

Video

Coleman sets championship record to take 60m gold

Video

Ivory Coast's Ahoure celebrates 60m gold with Irish flag

Video

First global title a 'breakthrough moment' - Johnson-Thompson

Video

One mistake cost West Brom dearly - Pardew

Video

'My job is to keep team awake and alive' - Klopp

Video

Mistakes cost us chance of three points - Benitez

Video

Arsenal have to change their manager - Murphy

Top Stories