BBC Sport - World Indoor Championships: GB's Eilidh Doyle wins the bronze in women's 400 metres final

Battling Doyle wins 400m bronze in Birmingham

Great Britain's Eilidh Doyle wins bronze with a season's best time of 51.60 seconds in the women's 400m in the World Indoor Championships.

USA's Courtney Okolo took gold in Birmingham.

