World Indoor Athletics Championships: Andrew Pozzi wins 60m hurdles gold

Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi secured men's 60m hurdles gold by one-hundredth of a second at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old has shared team captain duties with Shelayna Oskan-Clarke at the event and his win arrived shortly after she claimed women's 800m bronze.

Britain's women's 4x400m relay team also won bronze after Jamaica were controversially disqualified.

And Pozzi's 7.46 seconds run just edged out American Jarret Eaton (7.47).

Both Pozzi and Eaton shook hands and stared at the arena's big screen as they waited for clarity on who had won.

Roars met the result, as the Briton took the title having come from behind late on following Eaton's rapid start, with France's Aurel Manga third (7.54).

"My heart stopped at the end there," Pozzi told BBC Sport. "I knew the fifth hurdle I was behind. I can't describe how much I wanted it.

"I was throwing my body at the line. To be voted co-captain for the championships is the biggest honour of my life. Every member of the team has been perfect."

