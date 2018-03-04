BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics: GB's Andrew Pozzi wins 60m hurdles gold in photo finish

GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish

Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi pips American Jared Eaton in a photo-finish to win Great Britain's second gold medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

WATCH MORE: Coleman sets championship record to take 60m gold

WATCH MORE: GB's fast-finishing Oskan-Clarke grabs 800m bronze

World Indoor Athletics Championships: BBC TV, radio & online coverage times plus key events

Top videos

Video

GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish

Video

'Taking one for the team!' - basketballer crashes into cameraman

Video

Highlights: GB's Turvey second as Abt wins Mexican EPrix

Video

'I'm on minus three goals, I'm trying to get to zero' - Dunk

Video

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Video

Hughton delighted with 'big' Arsenal result

Video

'How many times do I have to call Joshua out?'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Will West Brom sack Pardew?

Top Stories