BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics: Promotion then demotion - GB's 4x400m women disqualified in final

GB women promoted to bronze, then disqualified

Great Britain's 4x400m women were disqualified from their final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships for "bumping and barging". This decision came minutes after being promoted to the bronze medal position due to the Jamaican team also being disqualified.

