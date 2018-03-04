BBC Sport - Sir Roger Bannister: Steve Cram and Lord Sebastian Coe pay tribute to athletics' icon

Cram & Coe pay tribute to Sir Roger Bannister

British distance running legends Steve Cram and Lord Sebastian Coe pay tribute to British athletics' icon Sir Roger Bannister who has died, aged 88.

Cram discusses the impact and inspiration Bannister had on British and world distance running whilst Coe places into context the achievement of a four-minute mile, a feat achieved by "fewer individuals than have climbed mount Everest."

