Commonwealth Games 2018: Omar McLeod 'did not make himself available'

McLeod won the world title, with world record holder Aries Merritt fifth and Andrew Pozzi failing to make the final

Olympic and world champion hurdler Omar McLeod will miss the Commonwealth Games next month after reportedly failing to "make himself available" for selection.

The Jamiacan, 23, who won the 110m world title in a time of 13.04 seconds last year, has a personal best of 12.90 and was favoured for gold in Australia.

However, he revealed in January that he was doubtful to compete at the Games on the Gold Coast starting on 4 April.

He also missed last week's World Indoor Championships because of visa issues.

Asked about McLeod's non-selection for the Games in Australia, Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association president Warren Blake told Reuters: "He did not make himself available, as simple as that."

McLeod ran the first leg for Jamaica in the 4x100m relay final at the World Championships in London last year, when the legendary Usain Bolt's final race ended in a fall.

In the absence of McLeod, Olympic bronze medallist Hansle Parchment, Ronald Levy and world under-18 champion Dejour Russell will represent the Caribbean nation in the 110m hurdles.

Andrew Pozzi, who won the men's 60m hurdles gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham last weekend, is among England's entrants in the 110m hurdles.

Jamaica is set to bring its biggest Commonwealth Games delegation to the Gold Coast.

The nation secured its joint highest medal haul of 22 at Glasgow, with 10 gold, four silver and eight bronze.