Christian Coleman: US sprinter looking to break Tyson Gay record

Coleman, left, will be competing at the Anniversary Games

Muller Anniversary Games Date: 21-22 July Venue: London Stadium Coverage: Live on BBC television & radio and the BBC Sport website

American sprinter Christian Coleman believes he can become the second fastest man of all time in 2018, but has conceded Usain Bolt's world record is out of his reach for now.

The 22-year-old won 60m gold at the World Championships earlier this month.

Bolt's world record is 9.58 seconds, with the USA's Tyson Gay in joint-second on the all-time list with Yohan Blake (both 9.69).

"Tyson Gay's record is more in reach than Usain Bolt's," Coleman said.

"I'll be prepared to run fast this season. I'll get in a good race with a lot of competition and I'll be ready to run fast... that's when records are broken."

Coleman's best time is 9.82, which he set in 2017 to beat the US collegiate record time. He also went on to win two silver medals at the 2017 World Championships in London and broke the 20 year-old 60m world record with a new time of 6.34.

This summer Coleman will be returning to the London Stadium - where he beat Bolt for the first of his two sprint silver medals at the World Championships - for the Muller Anniversary Games.

His achievements have drawn comparison with the eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt, and the Atlanta-born sprinter said: "When you have somebody as great as Usain Bolt and you get compared to the icon of your sport you never get annoyed with this comparison.

"I don't get annoyed or tired of it. I definitely want to set my own path and a couple of years from now have people asking if, you know, they'll be the next Christian Coleman."