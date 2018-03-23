World Half Marathon: Pollock and Seaward among five NI athletes running in Spain

Paul Pollock (second from left) will compete in Valencia but Mick Clohisey has opted out of the event

Commonwealth Games hopefuls Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward are among five Northern Ireland athletes competing for Ireland in Saturday's World Half Marathon Championships.

Pollock and Seaward will be joined by Stephen Scullion in the men's race in Valencia with Fionnuala Ross and Laura Graham both in the women's event.

Holywood man finished a superb 14th at the World Half in Cardiff in 2016.

Scullion is fastest in this year's Irish rankings with a 63:16 clocking.

Pollock and Seaward be using the Valencia event as part of their final preparations for their marathon challenge at next month's Commonwealth Games.

Kilkeel woman Graham is named after chopping almost two minutes off her personal best for the distance when clocking 75 minutes and 15 seconds in finishing 12th at the Big Half event in London earlier this month.

Scottish-based Armagh athlete Ross earns deserved selection after producing a lifetime best of 74 minutes when finishing third at the Great Scottish Half Marathon in Glasgow in October.

Scullion moved to the top of the Irish rankings in the qualification period for the Valencia event after producing a big personal best in Houston in January.

Seaward, who like Pollock will run the marathon at the Commonwealth Games, earned his spot after clocking 64:51 for the distance last year.

Pollock looked in danger of missing the trip to Spain as he was sixth in the Irish rankings with a 65:40 in Barcelona last month but Mick Clohisey is not running in Valencia after setting a marathon personal best of 2:14.49 in February.

Ireland team

Women: Laura Graham (Mourne AC), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC), Lizzie Lee (Leevale AC), Claire McCarthy (Leevale AC), Laura Shaughnessy (Dundrum South AC)

Men: Stephen Scullion (Clonliffe Harriers), Kevin Seaward (St Malachy's AC), Paul Pollock (Annadale Striders), Sergiu Ciobanu (Clonliffe Harriers), Kevin Dooney (Raheny Shamrock)