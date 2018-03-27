Commonwealth Games: Seven Northern Ireland athletes to compete in Brisbane meet

Leon Reid will race against English trio Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes in Brisbane

Seven of Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games track and field athletes will compete at a pre-Games meeting in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Leon Reid will race over both 100m and 200m with his rivals including English Games trio Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes.

"I want a personal best in at least one of the races," said 23-year-old Reid.

Adam Kirk-Smith, Ben Reynolds, Adam McMullen, Amy Foster, Kate O'Connor and Emma Mitchell will also be in action.

Reid set a personal best of 20.38 seconds when finishing a brilliant third behind Mitchell-Blake and Danny Talbot at last year's British Championships as the Northern Irishman came in ahead of Hughes and Gemili.

Media playback is not supported on this device NI long jumper Adam McMullen explains how he got involved in athletics

The Northern Irishman's 100m best time is 10.33.

"I'm going to run the 100 metres and the 200 metres in Brisbane and I want a personal best in one of them at least. And it's all systems go for then," adds Reid, whose believes that he is capable of going under the 20-second barrier in the longer sprint in the future.

Games 3,000m steeplechase contender Adam Kirk-Smith will be in a 1500m field that includes America's Rio Olympics gold medallist Matt Centrowitz while Emma Mitchell, who will run the 10,000 at the Games, will drop down in distance to compete in the women's metric mile at the Queensland Classic meeting

Ben Reynolds will race against world indoor 60m hurdles champion Andy Pozzi in the 110m hurdles while long jumper Adam McMullen will have another chance to reach the eight metre barrier.

McMullen was one centimetre short of the mark when winning the Irish Indoor title in Dublin last month.

Heptathlete O'Connor will continue her preparations for the Games by competing in the javelin, 200m and 100m hurdles while Foster will race in both sprints at the meeting which will get under way at 10:00 BST.