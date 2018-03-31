London Marathon 2018: How to watch on the BBC and coverage times

Media playback is not supported on this device There are countless reasons to take a run - what's yours?

On Sunday, 22 April, the world's best elite runners and thousands of keen amateurs take on one of the most iconic races - the London Marathon.

Kenya's Mary Keitany will bid to beat Paula Radcliffe world record time of 2 hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds in the women's elite race, while Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele will join Sir Mo Farah and Eliud Kipchoge in the men's elite race.

Her Majesty The Queen will start the race from a special podium in front of the Round Tower in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

She will push the start button at 10:00 BST for the race, which is part of the Spirit of London campaign.

The streets will not be short of famous faces taking on the gruelling long-distance run, with TV presenter Rochelle Humes and comedian Joel Dommett running for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Katie Price will lace up her trainers to raise funds for British Lung Foundation, while BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans is taking part for Children in Need.

Match of the Day commentator Jonathan Pearce will be running his sixth London Marathon for The Lily Foundation.

It will be a family affair for the Ramsays, as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be joined by his wife Tana and twins Jack and Holly, to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

BBC One will have comprehensive coverage from 08:30 BST on race day, with BBC Red Button viewers able to watch the elite races from start to finish from 08:50 BST.

Fans can also watch the amateur runners complete the 26.2 mile course with a special Finish Line stream, available via Connected TV and on the BBC Sport website.

