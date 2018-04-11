Cardiff Half Marathon: Welsh race hosts first Commonwealth Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device Radcliffe excited by Cardiff staging first Commonwealth Half Marathon Championship

The 2018 Cardiff Half Marathon will host the inaugural Commonwealth Championships on 7 October.

The new Commonwealth Games Federation sanctioned competition will attract top athletes with more than 20 nations already expressing an interest in competing.

Cardiff hosted the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in 2016.

The event will be televised live on BBC Wales, with a highlights package to be broadcast across the Commonwealth.

The championships mark the 60th anniversary of the 1958 Cardiff Commonwealth Games.

The Cardiff Half Marathon race attracted 25,000 runners in 2017.

"We felt there was a need to keep the momentum going and no-one has ever hosted a Commonwealth Half Marathon Championships," Welsh Athletics chief executive Matt Newman said.

"We are very proud to be the first ever city to do this. It has become a magical day for sport in Wales, it sits alongside the London Marathon and the Great North Run as the third best running event in the UK.

"There are so many reasons for us to be proud of what is happening at the Cardiff Half Marathon."