Boston Marathon: Desiree Linden becomes first American woman to win Boston Marathon since 1985

Linden finished as runner-up at the Boston Marathon in 2011

Desiree Linden became the first American to win the Boston Marathon women's race in 33 years as amateur Yuki Kawauchi won the men's event.

Two-time Olympian Linden, 34, crossed the line in two hours, 39 minutes and 54 seconds in wet conditions.

Kawauchi - the first Japanese man to win in Boston since 1987 - finished in two hours, 15 minutes and 58 seconds.

Lisa Larsen Weidenbach was the last American to win the Boston Marathon, coming in 1985.

Kawauchi finished ninth at the World Championships in London last year, having risen to prominence after finishing third at the 2011 Tokyo Marathon.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race for the fourth successive year while American Tatyana McFadden won her fifth women's wheelchair title.