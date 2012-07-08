Chloe Magee beaten in final at Russian tournament

Donegal woman Chloe Magee had to settle for a runner-up finish in the ladies singles at the White Knights pre-Olympic tournament in Russia.

Magee was beaten by Poland's Kamila Augustyn in Sunday's final.

The Irishwoman won the first set 21-19 but after losing the second set 21-14 then squandered a 10-6 lead to also lose the third set 21-14.

Magee will now complete her preparations for the Olympics at a training camp in Dublin.

Number two seed Magee beat Slovakia's Monika Fasungova and Russia's Romina Gabdullina in the quarter-finals and semi-finals on Saturday.

The Irish number one defeated the Slovak 21-17 20-22 21-5 before edging out the home player 21-15 17-21 21-15.

Augustyn was seeded four in the tournament and it was the first meeting between the players.

On Saturday, Magee and her brother Sam were defeated 21-18 21-17 in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles by Russian pairing Andrej Ashmarin and Anastasia Panushkina.

Ireland men's number one Scott Evans, who like Magee has qualified for the London Olympics, was beaten 21-18 21-7 by Finland's Ville Lang in the quarter-finals of the singles.