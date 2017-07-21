Scot Kirsty Gilmour on revenge mission after reaching US Open quarter finals

Scottish number one Kirsty Gilmour has two silver medals from the European Championships and one from the Commonwealth Games

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour will be after revenge when she faces Saena Kawakami of Japan in the quarter-finals of the US Open on Friday night.

The 23-year-old lost to Kawakami in the final of the Canada Open in Calgary last week, but has the chance to make amends for that result in Anaheim.

Gilmour reached the last eight courtesy of a 21-17 24-22 win over Japan's Haruko Suzuki.

Scots Adam Hall and Alex Dunn are in the quarters of the men's doubles.

And revenge is also on the agenda for Hall and Dunn.

They moved into the quarter-finals with a 21-13 21-14 victory over Mexico's Job Castillo and Lino Munoz, but now take on Japanese second seeds Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko, who beat the Scottish pair in Calgary last week.

European Championship and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gilmour lost 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 to Kawakami in the final in Canada.