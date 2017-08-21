World Badminton Championships: Adcocks target world title in Glasgow

Chris and Gabby Adcock became mixed doubles Commonwealth champions in 2014

Total BWF World Badminton Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow. Dates: 21-27 August Coverage: Watch live video from up to two courts each day on Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website. Click here for live pages.

Chris and Gabby Adcock will this week bid to become the first British badminton world champions since 2006.

Britain's last world title was secured by Gail Emms and Nathan Robertson, while Chris Adcock partnered Imogen Bankier to world silver in 2011.

The Adcocks are the reigning European and Commonwealth champions.

"We have a good track record in Glasgow and hopefully we can get the crowd behind us and challenge for a medal," Gabby Adcock told BBC Sport.

The World Championships run from 21-27 August and are being held in the venue that hosted badminton events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

After receiving over £5m in the build-up to the Rio Olympics - where Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won bronze - GB Badminton was hit with the "devastating" news late last year that it would lose all UK Sport support leading towards the 2020 Games.

As a result, half of the English players and support staff had to be cut from the programme in Milton Keynes.

"It was tough and a massive kick in the teeth, but as athletes and support staff we'll bounce back together," said Gabby Adcock.

The Adcocks, who married in 2013, remain part of a 12-strong group of English players looking to challenge for honours and despite their struggles off the court the pair claimed silver at the World Superseries Finals in Dubai and became European champions for the first time in April.

"Obviously it's been a lot harder and an emotional time when people have been losing their jobs, or unable to train but on court we've channelled that into working even harder," Chris Adcock told BBC Sport.

The Adcocks were selected for Britain's eight-strong badminton squad at the Rio Olympics

Gabby Adcock added: "Winning a medal would be huge and it's one of the wish-list to tick off.

"Commonwealths was one and Europeans was another so it's now world and Olympic medals and, as we're coming into our prime over the next four years, I feel like it's definitely achievable."

Chris Adcock continued: "It's been a painful time but we've moved on and even though UK Sport aren't funding us, our ambitions haven't changed."

The Adcocks as well as Ellis and Langridge and Scottish Commonwealth silver medallist Kirsty Gilmour have received first-round byes at the World Championships and begin their campaigns on Tuesday.