World Championships: Magees through to last 16 in Glasgow

Sam Magee and Chloe Magee made Irish badminton history at this year's European Championships

Sam and Chloe Magee have progressed to the last 16 in the mixed doubles at the World Badminton Championships after an impressive victory in Glasgow.

The Donegal brother and sister defeated Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-13 16-21 21-15.

The Irish pair were 13-7 down in the final set but they dug deep to beat their higher ranked opposition.

They are now likely to play Olympic gold medallists Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia.

The Magees clinched Ireland's first ever European Championship medal earlier this year when they took bronze in the mixed doubles in Denmark.

Chloe became the first Irish woman to win an Olympic Games badminton match in 2008 in Beijing.

She also went on to compete at the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio.