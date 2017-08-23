Badminton World Championships: Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis into last 16

Media playback is not supported on this device GB duo show off their badminton trick shots

World Badminton Championships
Date: 21-27 August
Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow

Olympic bronze medallists Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis made a winning start to their World Badminton Championship campaign in Glasgow.

The pair, who received a bye in the opening round, reached the last 16 with a 21-15, 21-10 defeat of Austrian duo Dominik Stripsits and Roman Zirnwald.

"Once we realise what we needed to do it became quite easy and we dominated," Ellis told BBC Sport.

Lauren Smith and Sarah Walker lost in the women's doubles second round.

The English pair lost 21-10, 21-14 to South Korean fifth seeds Kyung Eun Jung and Seung Chan Shin.

Langridge and Ellis reached the quarter-finals at the last World championships in 2015 before illness prevented them progressing further.

They know that winning a medal in Glasgow would boost the prospects of UK Sport overturning their decision not to invest in badminton heading towards Tokyo 2020.

"We want to be doing well here and challenging for medals," Langridge told BBC Sport.

"Personally, though, I'm not thinking about UK Sport or any of the external factors as we just need to concentrate on ourselves and hopefully then the success will come later in the week."

Langridge and Ellis' medal bid could yet be helped by a shock on the third day of competition, with top men's doubles seeds Junhui Li and Yuchen Liu losing their opening match.

The Chinese pair lost 19-21, 21-18, 21-18 to unseeded Polish duo Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Saputro.

Thursday's action will see the return of English Commonwealth champions Chris and Gabby Adcock, who will take on Japan's Kenta Kazuno and Ayane Kurihara for a place in the quarter-finals.