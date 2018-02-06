Badminton: All England Championships 2018 to be broadcast live on BBC Sport

Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock won bronze at the 2017 World Championships in Glasgow

Every day of the 2018 All England Championships will be broadcast live on BBC Sport's digital platforms.

The deal follows the BBC's commitment to broadcast 1,000 extra hours of live sport a year online.

The All England is badminton's oldest and most prestigious tournament and will see the world's top players compete in Birmingham over five days.

Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy said the deal was a "significant milestone" for the sport.

Badminton was one of five sports to lose all its funding for the next Olympic and Paralympic cycle despite Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge winning a bronze medal at Rio 2016.

However, UK Sport has since changed its stance and will fund world bronze medallists Gabby and Chris Adcock for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The husband and wife pair lost in the semi-final of the mixed doubles in last year's All England.

This year's championships takes place between 14-18 March at the Arena Birmingham.