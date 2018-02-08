Commonwealth Games 2018: Chris and Gabby Adcock named in England squad

The Adcocks beat compatriots Chris Langridge and Heather Olver to win the 2014 title

Defending champions Chris and Gabby Adcock and Rio Olympic bronze medallists Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis have been named in England's squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Adcocks, also world bronze medallists, will defend the mixed title they won in Glasgow in 2014.

Fellow Glasgow medallists Rajiv Ouseph, Lauren Smith and Sarah Walker are also selected.

Ben Lane, Chloe Birch and Jess Pugh are also included in the 10-strong squad.

Earlier this month it was announced that the husband and wife team would receive funding for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after UK Sport changed its stance.

Badminton was one of five sports to lose all its funding for the current Olympic and Paralympic cycle.