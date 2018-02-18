European Team Championships: England beaten by Denmark in men's final

Chris Langridge (left) and Marcus Ellis won bronze in the men's doubles at the 2016 Olympic Games

England were beaten 3-1 by Denmark in the men's final at the European Team Badminton Championships in Russia.

British number one and European champion Rajiv Ouseph was edged out by Anders Antonsen in the opening match.

Danish duo Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding beat Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis in the men's doubles, before England's Sam Parsons hit back against Emil Holst.

But Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen overcame Peter Briggs and Sean Vendy.

The English pair had won the first game 21-19, but the Danes hit back by winning the second 29-27 and the decider 21-12.

Denmark have won gold medals in all seven men's team championships, which is held every two years.