All England Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock out in quarter-finals

Gabby and Chris Adcock reached a career-high world ranking of fourth last year

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock failed to reach the All England Championship semi-finals for the first time since 2015 as they lost to Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.

The Adcocks were beaten 21-18 15-21 15-21 at Arena Birmingham.

The European champions had just one week of training prior to the tournament because Gabby Adcock was sidelined with an ankle injury.

"I'm proud Gabby even got on court this week," said husband Chris.

"You wouldn't have believed where she was two weeks ago.

"We hate losing so it's tough to take, but a bit of perspective and it's good build-up to the Commonwealth Games."

The Adcocks will defend their Commonwealth title at next month's Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

They were the final British players to exit the prestigious tournament in Birmingham.

Olympic bronze medallists Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis were knocked out of the men's doubles in the second round.

The Adcocks, who won World Championship bronze in Glasgow last year, had not dropped a set en route to the quarter-finals.

They came from behind with five consecutive points to win the first game after starting strongly.

But Watanabe and Higashino edged the second game before securing their place in the final four with victory in the third.