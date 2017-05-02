Adam Jones: Boston Red Sox apologise for racial abuse of Baltimore Orioles outfielder

Adam Jones was part of the United States team who won the 2017 World Baseball Classic

The Boston Red Sox have apologised to Adam Jones after the Baltimore Orioles outfielder was racially abused by fans.

Jones, a five-time All Star, said he had a bag of peanuts thrown at him and was taunted with racist slurs during Baltimore's 5-2 win at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox said on Tuesday that they have "zero tolerance for such inexcusable behaviour".

"Our entire organisation and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few," their statement read.

The Red Sox said they will continue to review Monday's events, while Boston mayor Marty Walsh said the comments are "not who we are as a city".

Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred condemned the abuse, adding that any fans behaving in an offensive fashion would be removed from the stadium and subject to further action.

Jones told USA Today he had suffered similar abuse at Fenway Park before, but Monday's was the worst he had experienced.

"It's unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I'm trying to make a living for myself and for my family," he added.