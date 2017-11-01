LA Dodgers beat Houston Astros 3-1 to force a World Series decider

The LA Dodgers have not won the World Series since 1988

Los Angeles Dodgers beat Houston Astros 3-1 to tie the World Series and force a decider in the best-of-seven series.

George Springer's solo home run put the Astros ahead but the Dodgers responded with two runs in the sixth innings and Joc Pederson's home run in the next.

Wednesday's finale will also be played at Dodger Stadium as the hosts seek a ninth World Series title, while the Astros are chasing their first.

"You dream about it as a kid, it's going to be big," said Pederson,

"I think all of us need to just remember it's still a baseball game. You've got to slow it down. Still play the same way that we've been playing all year that got us to here and try to limit the distractions."

There were enhanced security measures at the 56,000-capacity Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, in the wake of the truck attack in New York earlier in the day.

Eight people were killed and 11 injured when the driver of the truck hit people on a cycle path in Lower Manhattan.

A moment of silence was also held for the victims before the national anthem.