World Series 2017: Houston Astros beat Los Angeles Dodgers for 4-3 series win

Springer (far right) equalled the record for most home runs in a World Series, matching the five hit by Reggie Jackson in 1977 and Chase Utley in 2009

The Houston Astros won their first World Series title after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in the decisive seventh game to take the series 4-3.

Astros centre fielder George Springer was presented with the series' most valuable player award after he became the first man to hit home runs in four successive World Series games, and only the third to hit five homers in the same Fall Classic.

Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish, who was racially abused by Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel in game three, struggled early on at Dodgers Stadium and failed to make it through the second inning.

After Houston went 2-0 ahead in the first inning and Darvish's opposite number Lance McCullers Jr drove in a third, Springer's two-run shot prompted Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to lift his starter with the score 5-0.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers - who had the highest payroll and the best regular-season record in Major League Baseball this year - stranded eight baserunners in their first five innings.

After four scoreless innings from their ace Clayton Kershaw, pitching in relief on two days' rest, the hosts rallied in the sixth as pinch-hitter Andre Ethier drove in a run, but Houston right-hander Charlie Morton kept the Dodgers quiet for the last three innings and was awarded the win.

The Astros, in their 56th year in the majors, had only previously appeared in one World Series, when they were swept 4-0 by the Chicago White Sox, and subsequently moved from the National League to the American League in 2013.

Since the Houston area suffered heavy flooding after Hurricane Harvey in late summer, the Astros players have worn a "Houston Strong" patch on their uniforms, while also helping with relief efforts.

"We wore that patch, we wore it proudly, and the people of Houston were never far from our minds," said McCullers.

Springer added: "Our fans have endured a lot, and we're coming home champions."

While their heroes were in action in California, Astros fans also packed into Houston's Minute Maid Park to follow the game on the big screen