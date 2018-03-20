Major League Baseball: London Stadium games set for 2019

Plans to stage regular-season MLB matches in London were abandoned in 2017

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are "very close" to agreeing a deal to play a two-game Major League Baseball regular season series in London in June 2019.

The venue would be London Stadium, which is home to Premier League football club West Ham United.

Details are still to be agreed, but if the fixtures take place, they would be the first MLB games hosted in Europe.

MLB matches have already been staged outside the USA in Mexico, Japan, Puerto Rico, and most recently at Australia's Sydney Cricket Ground in March 2014.

Red Sox owner John Henry, whose Fenway Sports Group also owns Liverpool FC, told the Associated Press (AP) that "this is something the two clubs have discussed for years with MLB".

"I've never been to London," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "So, if that's true, maybe I'm going to London. Anytime you can grow our game, I think that's a pretty cool thing."

There are also plans to host 2019 Cricket World Cup matches at London Stadium, with the tournament taking place at the same time as the proposed MLB fixtures.

But it is understood that both sports could be accommodated in a short space of time.

The Cricket World Cup runs from 30 May to 14 July.