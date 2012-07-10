Drew Sullivan in talks over new Leicester Riders deal

Leicester Riders have started talks with GB captain Drew Sullivan over a new deal for next season.

Sullivan, who will skipper GB at the Olympics, played a key role as Riders reached last term's play-off final.

And having already re-signed Jamell Anderson, Riders are eager to keep another of last season's stars.

General manager Russell Levenston told the club website: "Drew was an integral part of the record-breaking team and to have him return would be fantastic."