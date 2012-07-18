Connor Washington re-signs for Leicester Riders

Leicester Riders have re-signed Connor Washington on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old GB Under-20 guard joined Riders at the end of last season, but has now agreed a long-term deal while he continues his studies at Loughborough University.

Riders coach Rob Paternostro said: "He is a talented young player, with great speed and athleticism.

"He also wants to learn. I can see him playing a bigger role if he continues to progress as he has."

Washington is the second player to agree a deal for 2012, following the re-signing of Jamell Anderson.

The new campaign gets under way in September, with Leicester facing Plymouth Raiders.