Connor Washington re-signs for Leicester Riders
Leicester Riders have re-signed Connor Washington on a three-year contract.
The 20-year-old GB Under-20 guard joined Riders at the end of last season, but has now agreed a long-term deal while he continues his studies at Loughborough University.
Riders coach Rob Paternostro said: "He is a talented young player, with great speed and athleticism.
"He also wants to learn. I can see him playing a bigger role if he continues to progress as he has."
Washington is the second player to agree a deal for 2012, following the re-signing of Jamell Anderson.
The new campaign gets under way in September, with Leicester facing Plymouth Raiders.