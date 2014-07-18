Worcester Wolves: Jamal Williams agrees to return

Worcester Wolves celebrate victory
Worcester being their BBL Championship season with a trip to Newcastle Eagles on Friday, 26 September

Forward Jamal Williams has signed a new contract with Worcester Wolves, keeping him at the BBL Trophy and Championship play-off winners for another year.

The Canadian, 27, was voted Most Valuable Player in scoring 26 points as Wolves beat Glasgow in March to lift their first-ever trophy.

"He's always been a solid player, but he had the chance to go beyond that with us," said head coach Paul James.

"He was a fundamental part of our success. It's great that he's back."

Williams is the second player to commit his future again to Worcester following captain Alex Owumi.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story