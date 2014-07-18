Worcester Wolves: Jamal Williams agrees to return

Worcester being their BBL Championship season with a trip to Newcastle Eagles on Friday, 26 September

Forward Jamal Williams has signed a new contract with Worcester Wolves, keeping him at the BBL Trophy and Championship play-off winners for another year.

The Canadian, 27, was voted Most Valuable Player in scoring 26 points as Wolves beat Glasgow in March to lift their first-ever trophy.

"He's always been a solid player, but he had the chance to go beyond that with us," said head coach Paul James.

"He was a fundamental part of our success. It's great that he's back."

Williams is the second player to commit his future again to Worcester following captain Alex Owumi.