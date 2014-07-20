Basketball: Great Britain suffer second defeat to Latvia in two days

Dan Clark top-scored for GB with 19 points

Great Britain lost to Latvia for the second time in two days as they were beaten 76-68 in Sunday's friendly.

Having lost 77-73 to the same opponents a day earlier, Britain came up short again at University of Worcester.

Latvia scored the first 12 points of the game before Britain rallied to take the lead in the second period.

Dan Clark top scored for Joe Prunty's side with 19 points but Latvia regained control late on as Janis Blums scored 17 points for the visitors.

Britain will next take on Belgium in Antwerp and Ostend next weekend, before next month's EuroBasket qualifiers against Iceland and Bosnia-Hercegovina.