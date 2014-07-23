Plymouth Raiders sign David Evans as player and coach

Plymouth Raiders' last piece of silverware was the British Basketball League Trophy in the 2006-07 season

Plymouth Raiders have signed 6ft 6ins American David Evans for the 2014-15 British Basketball League season.

The 37-year-old ex-NBA Development League pro can play at guard or forward and has also joined as assistant coach.

Evans moves from BYU-Hawaii in the United States, where he has been assistant coach since 2011.

"We've known each other for over 15 years and adding him to what I feel is a very exciting roster really completes the puzzle," said boss Jay Marriott.

The becomes Raiders eighth new arrival, joining Daveon Boardingham, Gerald Robinson, Kris Douse, Brent Benson, Josh Wilcher, Nick George and Louis Sayers in signing for the 2014-15 campaign.

Evans played professional basketball in Norway and has worked closely as a coach with several NBA players such as Great Britain international Luol Deng.

"I am really excited about joining the Plymouth Raiders and working with Jay," said Evans.

"We have some great veteran and young players on the team, and I can guarantee that we're going to be a lot of fun to watch."