Worcester Wolves sign ex-Surrey Heat guard Chavis Holmes

Double-trophy winners Worcester Wolves have signed former Surrey Heat guard Chavis Holmes for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old averaged 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in helping the Heat reach the play-off semi-finals two years ago.

Born in North Carolina, Holmes began his professional career in Spain before spells in Mexico, Iceland and Germany.

"I'm very excited and am looking forward to working hard and having a great year," said Holmes.

Holmes, who is 6ft 4ins, scored 40 points as Heat beat Wolves in their two-legged Championship play-off quarter-final in 2013, and Worcester head coach Paul James is sure he has signed a quality player.

"Many people will remember that at one point during that season he was tipped to be the MVP of the league," said James.

"He is a class act and just the player we need to lead the team for this new campaign at the point guard position."

Holmes, a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute in the USA, will help fill the gap left by the departed Zaire Taylor, who has moved to London Lions.

The deal for Holmes comes less than a week after American centre Robert Thurman joined the club's roster for 2014-15 and follows the re-signing for captain Alex Owumi and Jamal Williams.