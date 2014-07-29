Newcastle Eagles sign point guard Rahmon Fletcher

Fletcher played for Dutch side Weert in the Eredivisie before his move to Newcastle

Newcastle Eagles have signed American point guard Rahmon Fletcher from Dutch side Weert for the 2014-15 season.

The 25-year-old played in the Dutch Basketball League for two seasons, averaging 14 points and four assists per game during the 2013-14 season.

Fletcher also made the All-Horizon Conference First Team while attending the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

"With Rahmon, we have signed a floor general who can lead our team," Eagles assistant coach Dave Forrester said.

"We feel that his personality will be the right fit for our team and our club."