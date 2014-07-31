Basketball: Centre Donatas Visockis signs for Worcester

Visockis (right) averaged 11 points per game for Cheshire Phoenix last season

Lithuanian centre Donatas Visockis has signed for double-trophy winners Worcester Wolves for the new season.

Visockis, 28, joins Paul James' BBL Trophy and play-off champions after leaving Cheshire Phoenix.

""He impressed me when we played Cheshire last year and posted good numbers over the course of the season. He'll do well for us," James said.

Wolves have also announced forward Kalil Irving and guard Disraeli Lufadeju are staying on at the club.

Visockis follows in the footsteps of compatriots Arnas Kazlauskas and Arturas Masiulis at Worcester and the 6ft 10ins centre brings an impressive record to the University Arena after averaging 11 points per game for the Phoenix and being one of the BBL's top five rebounders.

"I'm delighted that Donatas has joined the Wolves, we have had a strong tradition of Lithuanian players at the club," said James.

Irving and Lufadeju, meanwhile, will return for another season as they continue their studies at the university.

"Kalil and Dizzy are two of the brightest young English talents in the league at the moment," James added.

"Kalil had a breakout season, earning himself a regular starting spot and, whilst Dizzy was hurt for most of the season, towards the end he showed the potential that got him here - I'm now looking for him to step up his game this season."

The Wolves had already agreed deals with captain Alex Owumi,Jamal Williams, Robert Thurman and Chavis Holmes ahead of the new campaign.