Newcastle Eagles sign shooting guard Ricky Taylor for 2014-15

Newcastle Eagles have signed shooting guard Ricky Taylor from German Pro A side Paderborn for the 2014-15 British Basketball League season.

Taylor, a 24-year-old licensed minister, spent his college career at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga where he scored more than 1600 points.

"We have signed an enthusiastic and intelligent young man," Eagles coach Fab Flournoy said.

"He has demonstrated the ability to play within a team ethos."

He added: "His athleticism will help us in the backcourt and I am also encouraged by the fact that he is an excellent rebounder for a guard."

Eagles have previously signed Andy Thomson, Rahmon Fletcher and agreed a second season for Drew Lasker for the coming campaign.