Back-to-back losses for Great Britain in Georgia

Great Britain's preparations for the Eurobasket qualifiers next week suffered a blow as they were beaten by Belarus and Georgia in Tbilisi.

GB lost 77-68 to Belarus in the first of three matches in a four-nation tournament on Saturday.

They followed that up with a 73-60 defeat to hosts Georgia on Sunday and next face Moldova at 12:30 BST on Monday.

GB begin their Eurobasket qualifying campaign against Iceland on 10 August.