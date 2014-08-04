Great Britain beat Moldova 92-43 in Eurobasket warm-up

Great Britain rounded off a four-nation tournament in Tibilisi, Georgia, with victory - they led throughout all four quarters

Great Britain secured a 92-43 victory over Moldova before the start of their Eurobasket qualifying campaign.

Britain rounded off their preparations for the qualifier against Iceland on 10 August with a comfortable win in the Tbilisi City Hall Cup.

It followed 77-68 and 73-60 defeats to Belarus and Georgia respectively over the weekend.

Devon van Oostrum was the top points scorer with 16, including seven rebounds and seven assists.

Britain are in a three-team Eurobasket qualifying group, along with Iceland and Bosnia-Hercegovina and will play both countries twice. The top nation in the group is guaranteed to secure a place at the main competition in 2015.