EuroBasket: Great Britain lose to Iceland in qualifier

Great Britain will next play Bosnia-Hercegovina in London

Great Britain's men have lost their first EuroBasket 2015 qualifier to Iceland 83-70 in Reykjavik.

GB had managed to fight back from 16 points down to lead the match in the third quarter, but were out-played in the final 10 minutes.

Dan Clark top scored for GB with 20 points.

Bosnia-Hercegovina visit London's Copper Box on Wednesday for GB's next match.

The top team in their three-nation group are guaranteed a place in next year's European Championship.

This was the first of four qualification games for GB, who have qualified for the previous three tournaments.