Great Britain's EuroBasket hopes are ended by Iceland

Kieron Achara scored 15 points for GB

Great Britain's men were eliminated from qualifying for next year's EuroBasket tournament following a 71-69 home defeat by Iceland.

The loss - GB's third in as many matches - means they cannot now qualify as a lucky loser from Group A.

GB led 38-28 at half-time but struggled in the third quarter as Iceland found their shooting range.

Kieron Achara, 31, led GB's scoring at London's Copper Box Arena with 15 points, while Dan Clark, 25, added 14.

"We played a great first half but at the start of the third quarter we gave up a few too many offensive rebounds," said GB's head coach Joe Prunty.

"We also rushed a few shots and made too many turnovers and that made it a little difficult for us."

GB's defeat ends their run of having appeared in each of the three EuroBasket finals possible since the programme was re-started in 2005.

In contrast, Iceland are now on the verge of qualifying for the finals for the first time in their history.

GB passed and shot the ball well almost from the start, with Kyle Johnson, Clark, Gareth Murray and Devan Bailey all hitting from long range as GB finished the first half in the ascendancy.

But after Myles Hesson opened the third quarter with six points for GB, all the shooting came from Iceland as they struck five three-pointers in taking the quarter 28-16 to lead by two points.

In the fourth quarter, GB scored only a single basket in the first five minutes as their shooting grew ever more desperate.

Achara and Clark then came alive for a run of nine points but two free throws and a three with 46 seconds remaining from Iceland's hero Jon Arnor Stefansson pushed the game beyond GB's grasp.