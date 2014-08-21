Worcester Wolves: Guard Caylin Raftopoulos to stay on

Worcester won their second piece of silverware - the Championship play-off title - with victory over Newcastle Eagles in May

Worcester Wolves have announced that guard Caylin Raftopoulos will be staying at the club for another season.

The 21-year-old is a student at the University of Worcester, who took over the BBL Trophy and Championship play-off winners in July.

Raftopoulos joins fellow students Kalil Irving and Disraeli Lufadeju in playing for Wolves during the 2014-15 season.

He said: "I'm happy to be back and I hope to make a bigger contribution in the pursuit of more silverware."

Raftopoulos, who is 5ft 8ins, is added to the Wolves roster alongside returning captain Alex Owumi and Jamal Williams while Robert Thurman,Chavis Holmes,Donatas Visockis, Sean Park and Remi Dibo have all been recruited during the off season.

Wolves begin their new campaign at Newcastle Eagles on Friday, 26 September before taking on Cheshire Phoenix in their first home game a week later.