Eurobasket 2017: Great Britain results and table
- From the section Basketball
Great Britain men
Eurobasket 2017
Great Britain have secured qualification for the finals and have been drawn with Russia, Serbia, Latvia, Turkey and Belgium in Group D, with all fixtures in the section to be played in Istanbul.
If they qualify for the second phase of the tournament, they will stay in Istanbul and be joined by other qualifiers from the preliminary groups in Finland, Israel and Romania.
GB's preliminary round games in Istanbul:
Friday 1 September
Great Britain v Belgium (12:15)
Saturday 2 September
Turkey v Great Britain (19:00)
Monday 4 September
Great Britain v Latvia (12:15)
Tuesday 5 September
Serbia v Great Britain (15:00)
Thursday 7 September
Russia v Great Britain (12:30)
A total of 24 teams will compete in the finals which will be co-hosted by Finland, Israel, Romania and Turkey from 31 August to 17 September.
Here's how they qualified:
GB's Group G qualifying results:
Wednesday 31 August (2016)
Saturday 3 September (2016)
Wednesday 7 September (2016)
Great Britain 95-72 Luxembourg
Saturday 10 September (2016)
Wednesday 14 September (2016)
Saturday 17 September (2016)
Luxembourg 82-75 Great Britain
Group G table
|P
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Hungary
|6
|6
|0
|480
|413
|12
|GREAT BRITAIN
|6
|3
|3
|512
|479
|9
|Macedonia
|6
|2
|4
|439
|473
|8
|Luxembourg
|6
|1
|5
|432
|498
|7