Rob Paternostro: Coach says city should be proud of Leicester Riders
Coach Rob Paternostro says everyone in the city should be proud of Leicester as they remain on course for a treble.
The Riders, who have already won the BBL league title and BBL Trophy reached the play-off final with a 162-126 aggregate semi-final win over London.
Paternostro told BBC Radio Leicester: "You don't win 35 games if you don't know how to win important games.
"It is an incredible team. I think Riders fans and Leicester fans should be really proud of this team."
Leicester will now face Newcastle - who they beat in the BBL Trophy final - in Sunday's BBL play-off final in the O2 Arena in London.
Paternostro, who was named as BBL coach of the year for the fourth time earlier this month, continued: "Not only is this side successful, but they play the game the right way and play for their team-mates.
"The BBL hasn't seen too many teams like his who are so unselfish. I am proud of these guys."