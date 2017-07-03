NBA: Stephen Curry should earn $400m, says LeBron James

Stephen Curry (centre) was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the second successive time last season

LeBron James says Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry will still be underpaid despite reportedly signing the biggest deal in basketball history.

Two-time Most Valuable Player Curry, 29, is about to sign a $201m (£154.56m) five-year contract, his agent says.

According to Forbes, that would make him the fourth-highest paid athlete.

"Steph should be getting $400m this summer," said Cleveland Cavaliers player James, the current highest earner on $33.2m (£25m) a year.

NBA teams have a salary cap, which next season is $99m (£76m) per year [an increase from $94m (£72m)], from which they must pay the wages of all their players.

James, who has won three NBA titles, had questioned why there was a cap on players' earnings.

Record 128 three-pointers in 128 seconds

Curry has helped his side to two NBA titles in the past three years and has scored more three-pointers than any other player for the past five years.

He currently earns $12m (£9m) a year and will re-sign for Golden State under the new designated veteran exception rule.

Because Curry is entering his ninth season with Golden State - and has fulfilled other criteria - he is entitled to a new lucrative deal which can be worth between 30 and 35% of the salary cap. If the reported deal goes through, Curry would be on $40m (£30m) a year.