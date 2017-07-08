NBA: Houston Rockets guard James Harden signs '$228m contract'

Houston Rockets guard James Harden
James Harden was second in NBA Most Valuable Player voting for the second time in three seasons

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has signed a contract extension worth a reported $228m (£176m) - the richest in NBA history.

Harden had two years, worth $59m (£45.7m), left on his previous deal.

He has signed a four-year extension worth $169m (£131m) through to the 2022-23 season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Last week Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry signed a $201m (£154m) deal, according to his agent.

Curry's five-year contract was at that point the richest in NBA history but Harden's contract is worth $27m (£21m) more.

"Houston is home for me," said Harden in a statement released by the Rockets.

