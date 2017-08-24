Great Britain ease to victory over Hungary in Eurobasket warm-up

GB lost both games to Hungary in last year's qualifying

Great Britain started their final warm-up tournament for next week's Eurobasket with an assured 82-64 win over Hungary.

Dan Clark and Gabe Olaseni led the scoring for GB with 14 points each and Andrew Lawrence and captain Kioeron Achara added 13 points apiece.

It broke a five-game losing streak in the summer preparation programme.

Britain, who have now named their final squad of 12 for the finals, face hosts Poland in their second game on Friday.

GB faced Hungary in their qualifying group last year and came out on the wrong end of the scoreline both times, but made an impressive start through newcomer Luke Nelson.

Nelson, who joined the squad late from a US college, had a hand in GB's first 11 points, scoring the first four himself and assisting on the next seven. GB added a 12-0 run and eventually won the first quarter 20-15.

Hungary's shooting gave them the lead in the second quarter, but GB dug in and closed the half 15-4 to lead 41-35 at the interval.

And it was another run, this time 15-6, that brought GB the game's first 10-point lead, 58-47, late in the third quarter.

They dominated the fourth quarter too, outlasting their opponents for a comfortable win.