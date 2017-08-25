Great Britain beaten 86-76 by Poland in Eurobasket warm-up tournament

Dan Clark, pictured with GB coach Joe Prunty, again led the scoring for Great Britain

Great Britain lost 86-76 to hosts Poland in the second game of their final Eurobasket warm-up tournament.

In an occasionally fractious game, Poland shrugged off their opening-night defeat by Israel and looked the better-drilled side for most of the game.

Dan Clark again led GB's scoring with 16 points and Kyle Johnson rediscovered his shooting touch to score 14 points.

GB will also be concerned over Carl Wheatle, who could miss Eurobasket after injuring a knee against Hungary.

Just hours after being informed he had been selected for the final 12, Wheatle, a newcomer to the senior ranks this year, hobbled out of the first-night win and is awaiting a scan that could force GB to name a replacement for the flight to Turkey.

Carl Wheatle was injured against Hungary and could miss Eurobasket

Against Poland, GB again made a bright start, as they had against Hungary, but they were were soon playing catch-up in the second quarter as the Polish big men started to dominate inside.

In the third quarter GB slid behind 61-42 as the hosts hit a 13-0 run. Coach Joe Prunty changed all five players in a time out and the result was a 10-0 run for GB led by Johnson and Kieron Achara.

Despite closing the deficit to 10 points in the last three minutes of the game, GB were unable to make a sustained push to put the Poles under any serious pressure.