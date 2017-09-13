Kobe Bryant: LA Lakers to retire number eight and 24 jerseys

Kobe Bryant won five NBA Championships with the Lakers

The LA Lakers are to retire both of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant's number eight and 24 jerseys.

Bryant, 39, retired in April 2016 after a 20-year career with the Lakers, scoring 60 points in his final game.

He finished as the Lakers' all-time point scorer and third on the NBA's all-time list with 33,643 points.

"I always dreamed of my jersey hanging in the Lakers rafters, but I certainly never imagined two of them," said Bryant, who made his debut in 1996.

The jerseys will be retired at a half-time ceremony on 18 December when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors.

Bryant is the 10th player to receive the honour, after Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Gail Goodrich, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, James Worthy, Jerry West and Jamaal Wilkes.

"Kobe's jerseys are taking their rightful home next to the greatest Lakers of all time," said Lakers chief executive Jeanie Buss.