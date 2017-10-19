Gordon Hayward: Boston Celtics forward defiant in video message

Media playback is not supported on this device Gordon Hayward: Boston Celtics players emotional after horror injury

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward insisted he "will be all right" in a video message shown to fans a day after his horrific injury in the NBA season opener against Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia on his NBA debut for Celtics, who he joined in a $128m (£97m) deal.

Prior to Wednesday's game at home to Milwaukee, his video message was shown.

"It's hurting me I can't be there for the home game," he added.

"I want nothing more than to be with my team-mates and walk out on that floor tonight. But I'll be supporting you guys from here and wishing you the best of luck."

The Bucks defeated the Celtics 108-100.

According to ESPN, Hayward is set to have surgery on Wednesday, although Celtics coach Brad Stevens did not estimate when the former Utah Jazz man might return.