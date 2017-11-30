BBC Sport - Future NBA stars ready for inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

Future NBA stars ready for Belfast shootout

Belfast hosts the National Collegiate Athletic Association's first ever basketball tournament in Europe on Friday and Saturday in the Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

NBA stars of the future will be in action as Manhattan College, Philadelphia’s La Salle University, Boston’s College of the Holy Cross and Towson University from Baltimore battle it out.

Top videos

Video

Future NBA stars ready for Belfast shootout

Video

Chaos & confusion at the 1982 World Cup draw

Audio

Why is the Ashes Rivalry so Fierce?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'The country needs an England World Cup victory'

Video

Guardiola enjoyed celebrating late winner

Video

Conte says sorry for sending off

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Designing boots for football's biggest names

Video

'We had to stand up & show how good we are'

  • From the section Everton
Video

Mignolet should have been sent off - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories