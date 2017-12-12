Kevin Durant gave a young Warriors fan a Christmas present to remember

The former Oklahoma City Thunder small forward decided to make one fan's whole year

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant successfully led the Dubs to a 111-104 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, but it's what he did after the game that got everyone talking.

KD notched 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots during the game, so naturally fans were keen to bag an autograph as he left the court.

But why sign a piece of paper when you can slip off your trainers, scribble a signature and hand over a souvenir a young supporter will never forget? The lucky recipient of KD's size 18s did exactly what you'd expect: he cried all the way back to his seat!

Talk about an early Christmas present.

Of course, if you follow the NBA you're probably familiar with Kevin Durant's achievements and you'll know why the gesture meant so much. But if basketball isn't your thing, let me fill you in on why the 29-year-old is one of the sport's biggest stars.

Durant won his first NBA championship last season and was the Warriors' top scorer in every game of the Finals. And if that wasn't enough, he was then named the series MVP just to put the cherry on top of the cake.

Now you see why it was a pretty big deal.

Bragging rights in school today? 100%.

KD's act of kindness has since gone viral and the video even made some fans a little emotional...

And then came the GIFs...

Hold on, there's something in my eye...